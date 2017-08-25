Loveland, Westminster Officers Investigate Possible Links Between 3 Smash & Grabs

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police hope surveillance video will help them capture smash-and-grab thieves who targeted the Shane Co. jewelry store in Westminster and also help determine whether it was linked to another two smash-and-grabs that same night.

The surveillance video shows the Jeep backing through the front doors of the Shane Co. store about 2 a.m. Thursday. Investigators are working with detectives in Loveland where two jewelry stores were targeted in a similar smash-and-grab just 90 minutes earlier.

Surveillance video of the smash-and-grab at Shane Co. in Westminster

At Shane Co. the driver of the SUV jumped out soon after the vehicle backed through the front doors. Soon, two more suspects run to the jewelry cases.

The Shane Company in Westminster

Unfortunately, police don’t have a good description of the suspects.

Surveillance video of the smash-and-grab at Shane Co. in Westminster

The driver is wearing a black hoodie with yellow gloves; another suspect covers his face and is wearing red pants; the third suspect is wearing a grey hat but doesn’t cover his face.

Surveillance video of the smash-and-grab at Shane Co. in Westminster

At one point in the video, all three work together to try to break inside.

The third suspect in the grey hat is seen using a large pipe to break the glass and then empty the jewelry case of what appear to be watches.

Surveillance video of the smash-and-grab at Shane Co. in Westminster

They’re inside about 90 seconds and then run out but return. One even cleans up some of the mess.

Within three minutes the suspects take off. Police are searching for the Jeep which they believe has damage to the rear.

The Shane Company in Westminster

That same night, at the Zales and Helzberg Diamonds located in the Promenade Shops at Centerra, windows were smashed out and all the glass cases inside destroyed before the thieves took off with the precious stones and metal.

(credit: CBS)

Police say the crooks used a vehicle to break into the stores. Investigators believe the burglaries at the two stores are connected.

(credit: CBS)

Police in Westminter are working with detectives in Loveland to determine whether the cases are connected.

