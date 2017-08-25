Emergency Responders To Square Off On The Softball Field In Salida

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters, paramedics and police will take to the softball field for a charity “Badges Vs. Bugles” charity softball game Friday night under the lights.
Badges Vs. Bugles Benefit Softball Game benefits the local Alliance Against Domestic Violence and the Crime Stoppers organization in Chaffee County.
“ADV serves hundreds of people every year and Crime Stoppers is a unique tool providing cash rewards for information to help catch criminals,” organizer Ed O’brien told CBS4 Friday.
Several local emergency response agencies will suit up for the game. Tickets are $5 and all the proceeds go to the charities serving those Central Colorado communities.
The game begins at 5 p.m. at Marvin Park in Salida.
CBS4 Mountain Reporter and Salida native Matt Kroschel has been asked to throw out the first pitch.
