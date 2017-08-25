Emergency Responders Square Off On The Softball Field

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado mountain community came together to raise awareness and help prevent domestic violence- on the softball field.
Firefighters, paramedics and police took their places on the softball field for the “Badges Vs. Bugles” charity softball game Friday night under the lights.
CBS4 Mountain Reporter and Salida native Matt Kroschel threw out the first pitch.
Badges Vs. Bugles Benefit Softball Game benefits the local Alliance Against Domestic Violence and the Crime Stoppers organization in Chaffee County.
“ADV serves hundreds of people every year and Crime Stoppers is a unique tool providing cash rewards for information to help catch criminals,” organizer Ed O’brien told CBS4 Friday.
Several local emergency response agencies suited up for the game. Tickets are $5 and all the proceeds go to the charities serving those Central Colorado communities.
The game began at 5 p.m. at Marvin Park in Salida.