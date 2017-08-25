The Wait Continues For Pat Bowlen & The Hall Of Fame

DENVER (CBS4) – The wait continues for fans of Pat Bowlen who are hoping the Denver Broncos owner will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Each year the hall considers candidates for its contributor category. This year Bobby Beathard, a general manager for many different teams, was announced as the choice for the category.

Within minutes of the hall sending out a tweet about the news, Broncos fans responded with comments like An absolute disgrace that Pat Bowlen was not selected. It shouldn’t have even been close (Mike Middleton) and How can you continue to deny Mr Bowlen’s rightful spot in Canton. His impact & success over the decades can’t be ignored (AK).

Bowlen oversaw team operations for the Broncos for 30 years before Alzheimer’s Disease forced him to step back. He and his family still own the team but it is run by President Joe Ellis and General Manager John Elway. During his tenure as an active owner, Bowlen helped shape the future of professional football as a member of the NFL’s most powerful committees.