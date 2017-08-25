Molly Brown House Undergoing Extensive Renovation

Filed Under: Molly Brown, Molly Brown House

DENVER (CBS4) – The first major restoration of the Molly Brown House museum in more than 40 years is in progress.

gettyimages 6177923721 Molly Brown House Undergoing Extensive Renovation

The Molly Brown House (credit: Seth McConnell/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Crews are fixing the front porch, roof and stained glass windows as part of the $1 million project.

The Molly Brown House, located at 1340 Pennsylvania Street, is one of Denver’s popular tourist attractions. It remains open during the renovation work.

molly brown Molly Brown House Undergoing Extensive Renovation

(credit: CBS)

The “unsinkable” Molly Brown got her name after she became one of the survivors of the The Titanic, but she was also a crusader for women’s rights.

She moved to Leadville in early 1886 to keep house for her brother and met James Joseph Brown later that year. After a whirlwind courtship they married on Sept. 1, 1886. The Browns struck it rich when J.J.’s persistence at the Little Johnny mine led to the discovery of vast quantities of gold and copper in 1893.

The Brown family moved to Denver in 1894 and Molly founded the Denver Dumb Friends League, designed the juvenile court system and ran for U.S. Senate in 1914.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
Pro Football Knockout Pool
EMMY AWARDS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch