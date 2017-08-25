‘Wonder Woman’ Director Slams James Cameron’s Criticism

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The director of “Wonder Woman” says James Cameron’s criticism of the film is “unsurprising” because he can’t understand it.

wonder woman 2 warner bros Wonder Woman Director Slams James Camerons Criticism

(credit: Warner Bros.)

In an interview with British newspaper The Guardian, Cameron called “the self-congratulatory back-patting” Hollywood’s been doing over the film “misguided.” Cameron says Wonder Woman is “an objectified icon.” He points to Sarah Connor, the gritty protagonist from his Terminator films, as a better role model.

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins fired back in a tweet Thursday night, writing that Cameron can’t understand the character because he’s not a woman. She adds that “if women have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong … then we haven’t come very far.”

“Wonder Woman” has made a global total of more than $800 million at the box office since its release in June.

