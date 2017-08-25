Fort Collins Considers Smoking Restrictions Roll Back

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Fort Collins is considering rolling back some of its smoking restrictions in the downtown area.
Changes may include adding designated smoking areas and dropping the ban completely during overnight hours.
The smoking bans were put in place in September 2015 and included any park in Fort Collins as well as trails and natural areas. The same goes for all city owned or operated businesses.
It was expanded last year to include Old Town Square downtown and most city-approved events and festivals.
Some businesses complained the smoke-free zones were too large and were driving away customers.