Brothers Arrested After Child Shot In The Foot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Two brothers have been arrested in connection with a child who was shot.
The 3-year-old was shot in the foot just before 4 a.m. on Friday. Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the home in the 4400 block of Bramble Drive, Colorado Springs.
The child was rushed to the hospital where she was treated. The hospital describes her as stable.
The investigation revealed that two people inside the home were extremely intoxicated and were handling a firearm when it accidentally discharged.
Brothers Abraham Gutierrez, 26, and Jose Gutierrez, 27, were arrested and booked into the Criminal Justice Center Jail. They have been charged with felony child abuse, second-degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm and prohibited use of a weapon.