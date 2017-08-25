Woman’s Death Near Aspen A Result Of Acute Altitude Sickness

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A Pennsylvania woman’s death in Colorado’s high country last week was caused by acute altitude sickness.
That’s according to the family of Susie DeForest, who announced the news in a Facebook post.
DeForest, 20, was visiting Colorado and hiking on Conundrum Creek Trail near Aspen with three friends.
The group stopped and set up camp when she started getting sick. One of them stayed with her while the other two went for help.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s office says by the time a helicopter got there, DeForest was dead.
Conundrum Creek Trail starts at an elevation of 8,700 feet and ends at 11,200 feet.