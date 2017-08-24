2 Jewelry Stores Hit In Smash & Grabs Within Minutes

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Two jewelry stores in the Promenade Shops at Centerra were hit by smash-and-grab thieves early Thursday morning.
The Zales and Helzberg Diamonds windows were smashed out and all the glass cases inside destroyed before the thieves took off with the precious stones and metal.
Police say the crooks used a vehicle to break into the stores. Investigators believe the burglaries at the two stores are connected.
Just about an hour and a half earlier, thieves crashed an SUV into the Shane Co. jewelry store in Westminster and took off with the contents of the store.
Investigators are working to determine if the Loveland smash-and-grabs are related to the Shane Co. smash-and-grab.