Artist Behind Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Album On Exhibit

DENVER (CBS4)– One of the artists behind the famous album cover “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” has more of her work on display in Denver.

Jann Haworth co-created The Beatles album cover in 1967 with her then-husband Peter Blake.

The album cover features dozens of celebrities, writers and artists. At first, The Beatles didn’t include any women in the Wall of Heroes behind them.

“Peter and I both became aware of the fact that there were no women on the cover and that The Beatles hadn’t chosen any. I can’t say that our choices were very well informed in that age and that time, they were rather trivial or celebrity-based. Had we known more, I think I would have made some more dynamic choices,” said Haworth.

Haworth’s work will be on display at the Emmanuel Art Gallery on the Auraria Campus through Nov. 11.