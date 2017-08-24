Robert Dear Again Ruled Incompetent To Stand Trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Dear has again been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

The ruling was announced Thursday afternoon.

Dear will remain in a state hospital until it is determined he’s able to assist in his defense.

He is charged with 179 counts, including murder and attempted murder, stemming from the Nov. 27, 2015 shooting at the Colorado Springs clinic that also left nine injured.

Dear told investigators he attacked the clinic because of his anti-abortion stance. Two psychologists testified he has a delusion disorder.

His next competency review hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

