State Lawmaker Considers Bill To Crack Down On Gun Store Smash & Grabs

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– State Sen. Rhonda Fields is considering legislation to increase security after a series of smash-and-grabs in the Denver metro area where dozens of guns have been stolen.

Since the beginning of the year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says more than 200 guns have been stolen from around the Denver Metro area.

Fields, a Democrat representing Aurora, says the thefts have prompted her to consider legislation that requires more security.

“Business owners as well as lawmakers need to be looking at what do we need to do to safeguard the public?” said Fields.

Some business owners say if the thieves are determined, there is no way to stop them.

