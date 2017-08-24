Protesters: Fill Vacancies Within The VA

Filed Under: Veterans, Department of Veterans Affairs, Job Vacancies

DENVER (CBS4) – A handful of demonstrators stood at the corner of the VA Medical Center in Denver on Wednesday as part of a protest.

The group is calling for 49,000 vacant positions within the Department of Veterans Affairs to be filled.

rally 2 Protesters: Fill Vacancies Within The VA

(credit: CBS)

Protest organizers say the low staffing levels are risking patient safety and keeping vets from getting quality health care.

“They are mostly medical and support staff, clinical and support staff. We need to get those positions filled,” said Bernard Humbles, president of AFGE Local 2241.

rally 1 Protesters: Fill Vacancies Within The VA

(credit: CBS)

The Veterans Affairs webpage currently lists dozens of open positions in Colorado, mostly in the medical field.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

EMMY AWARDS
Weather App
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch