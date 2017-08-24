Protesters: Fill Vacancies Within The VA

DENVER (CBS4) – A handful of demonstrators stood at the corner of the VA Medical Center in Denver on Wednesday as part of a protest.
The group is calling for 49,000 vacant positions within the Department of Veterans Affairs to be filled.
Protest organizers say the low staffing levels are risking patient safety and keeping vets from getting quality health care.
“They are mostly medical and support staff, clinical and support staff. We need to get those positions filled,” said Bernard Humbles, president of AFGE Local 2241.
The Veterans Affairs webpage currently lists dozens of open positions in Colorado, mostly in the medical field.