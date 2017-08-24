Man Killed By Guards Near RTD Train Stop

DENVER (AP) — Denver police say two transit security guards shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them near a light rail station.

3:25 p.m.

Cmder. Barb Archer says the guards were patrolling the garage near the station Wednesday evening when they came across the man lying in the grass outside. She says they ordered him not to touch his gun but, when he pointed it at them, she says they backed up and one of the two guards fell down.

Archer says the other guard fired at him, fearing he would shoot the guard on the ground. The other guard also fired at the man once she got back on her feet.

Archer says some people getting off the light rail at the Sheridan Boulevard stop just across the creek from the garage saw what happened.

In February, a man was shot and killed during a robbery on the train platform there.

