Police Search For Driver Who Tried To Lure Girl Into Van

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Parker are searching for the driver of a minivan who tried to lure a little girl into his vehicle.
Investigators say the man pulled up to the 11-year-old about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on Bradbury Ranch Driver near the East-West Regional Trail.
The little girl ran away.
The driver was last seen driving on Fireback Drive. He is described as an older white man with an average build, gray and white hair, balding on the top of his head.
The man also has a full beard with no mustache and a gray or blue tattoo on his lower left arm.
He was driving a two-tone minivan that was silver on top and black on the bottom.
Anyone who was in the area around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday who have may have seen this individual is asked to call Detective Wilson at 303.805.6561 or email at bwilson@parkeronline.org.