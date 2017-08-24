Latest Forecast: A Better Chance For Late Day Storms

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – On the satellite we can clearly see lots of high level cloudiness streaming over the Front Range. There is a good batch of moisture working it’s way northward from the southwest mountains. This will be moisture available for a better chance at scattered afternoon thunderstorms over the mountains and eastern plains on Thursday.

There is a small chance that some of the storms in northeast Colorado may reach severe levels late in the day.

Friday should dry out a little bit with temperatures back up to near 90 in Denver on Saturday.

 

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

