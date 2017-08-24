Glenwood Springs Mayor: Raise Limit On Hanging Lake Hikers

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Forest Service’s plan to limit the number of visitors to Hanging Lake Trail announced earlier this week has provoked a strong reaction in Glenwood Springs.

The Forest Service is proposing people get permits before they hike the popular trail, and they plan to allow only 615 hikers a day between May and October.

Glenwood Springs Mayor Michael Gamba told the Post Independent he thinks that number is too low and suggests 800 as a more reasonable number.

“I anticipate there may be some push back on that low number,” Gamba said.

The Forest Service is accepting public comment on the proposal until Sept. 21.

In recent years the trail has become wildly overcrowded, with as many 1,200 visitors each day doing the hike during the summer. Trail graffiti, vandalism and other damage to Hanging Lake have all become problems.