Big Crowds Expected At French Bulldog Adoption Event

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Animal Shelter is expecting big crowds on Saturday when dozens of French Bulldogs go up for adoption.

frenchies folo 10pkg frame 614 Big Crowds Expected At French Bulldog Adoption Event

Denver Animal Shelter

“It’s going to be pretty crazy. We’re going to have a huge line out front, we’ll have some signage so people know what to expect but we are expecting a very big crowd,” said adoption coordinator Lauren Nielsen.

rescued french bulldogs 5pkg frame 2002 Big Crowds Expected At French Bulldog Adoption Event

(credit: CBS)

The dogs were rescued from a Denver home authorities say was deplorable.

An arrest affidavit obtained by CBS4 showed Denver Police arrested Marleen Elizabeth Puzak after her friend tipped authorities of the woman’s living conditions in a “feces encrusted” home.

rescued french bulldogs 5pkg frame 508 Big Crowds Expected At French Bulldog Adoption Event

Marleen Elizabeth Puzak

After obtaining a search warrant, Denver police reported that Puzak’s home in southwest Denver was surrounded by feces and the odor of urine was notable from the sidewalk.

rescued french bulldogs 5pkg frame 849 Big Crowds Expected At French Bulldog Adoption Event

(credit: CBS)

Police reported 35 living dogs were found inside the home, with another 12 deceased dogs found inside freezers. Dozens of dogs were rescued and taken to the Denver Animal Shelter.

rescued french bulldogs 5pkg frame 745 Big Crowds Expected At French Bulldog Adoption Event

(credit: CBS)

The demand for the dogs has been so high, if you call Denver 311, the adoption event is the first thing a prerecorded message talks about. The event will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Denver Animal Shelter. No one will be allowed to start lining up before 8 a.m.

rescued french bulldogs 5pkg frame 956 Big Crowds Expected At French Bulldog Adoption Event

(credit: CBS)

The adoption fees are higher than normal because every dog underwent extensive cleaning and dental work. Many needed surgery to aid their breathing. One dog needed an eye removed.

rescued french bulldogs 5pkg frame 789 Big Crowds Expected At French Bulldog Adoption Event

(credit: CBS)

“The requested cost of the adoption includes the normal adoption fee as well as a donation to help out with those costs,” said Nielsen.

That said, they don’t think there will be any shortage of suiters.

frenchies folo 10pkg frame 494 Big Crowds Expected At French Bulldog Adoption Event

CBS4's Dominic Garcia interviews Denver Animal Shelter adoption coordinator Lauren Nielsen

“This is something new and exciting and we’re all over it,” said Nielsen.

