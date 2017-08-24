Fort Carson, 4th Infantry Division Get New Commander

Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Fort Carson, Randy A. George

FORT CARSON, Colo. (AP) — A new commander has formally taken charge at Fort Carson in southern Colorado.

Maj. Gen. Randy A. George assumed command of the post and its largest unit, the 4th Infantry Division, in a ceremony Thursday.

George succeeds Maj. Gen. Ryan F. Gonsalves, who has been in charge since May 2015. Gonsalves’ next assignment hasn’t been announced.

z 16 Fort Carson, 4th Infantry Division Get New Commander

Maj. Gen. Ryan F. Gonsalves (credit: army.mil)

George’s last assignment was with the Joint Staff under the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon.
Before his Pentagon duty, George was deputy commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson.

Fort Carson also got a new senior enlisted officer on Thursday when Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy L. Metheny succeeded Richard L. Ayala Jr.

Fort Carson is just outside Colorado Springs.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Pro Football Knockout Pool
EMMY AWARDS
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch