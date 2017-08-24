Federal Funds To Help Colorado Fight Opioid Abuse

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is getting nearly $7.8 million in federal funding to fight opioid abuse.
Rep. Diana DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, sponsored the legislation and made the announcement on Wednesday.
Colorado has the second highest rate of prescription drug mis-use in the country, and DeGette says federal funding is key to fighting the problem because vital programs depend on it.
“This will let the consortium continue to do their good work — to put together programs that can help us prevent opioid abuse and treat people with addiction,” DeGette said.
The funds will be used to pay for medication-assisted therapy, family therapy and overdose reversal medications like naloxone, or Narcan, among other services.