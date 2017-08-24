Denver Begins Taking Applications For Pot Club Licenses

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s largest city is taking applications from businesses seeking to become some of the nation’s first legal marijuana clubs.

Denver voters last year approved a ballot measure allowing pot clubs.

A spokesman for the Denver department that regulates marijuana businesses, Dan Rowland, says the city started accepting applications on Thursday.

Clubs aren’t likely to open anytime soon. The application is extensive, including inspections by several city agencies. City rules also require a public hearing within 30 days of an application.

State rules prevent use at pot stores or any place with a liquor license. That limits clubs to spots like coffee shops or art galleries. Denver’s rules also require clubs to be a certain distance away from schools or playgrounds.

