Sealer Spill Shuts Down Portion Of I-70

DENVER (CBS4)– The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were shut down for hours on Thursday afternoon when 125 gallons of concrete sealer spilled onto the roadway.
The spill covered the size of a football field about 2 p.m. at I-70 and Colorado Boulevard.
Traffic was immediately diverted while crews from the Denver Fire Department covered the sealer with sand to reduce the strong odor. The sand also helped soak up the material before it was cleaned off the interstate.
The spill is considered a hazmat spill because the material is flammable. The road was closed during the cleanup for the safety of drivers.
One westbound lane was reopened at 3:42 p.m. There continued to be delays in the area during the lane and exit closures.