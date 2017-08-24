Man Convicted In Beating Death Of 4-Year-Old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A jury concluded a man who moved to Colorado Springs in search of a relationship with a 4-year-old son he didn’t know ended up beating the boy to death within a month of his arrival.

The Gazette reports Jeremy Deonte Ralph was convicted Wednesday of murder by one in a position of trust in the December 2016 death of Montana Glynn.

Ralph and the child’s mother, Jonte Glynn, had a brief relationship at Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska in 2011 before Glynn was transferred to a different base.

She notified Ralph in 2014 he was the child’s father, and two years later Ralph wrote Glynn asking if he could move in to form a relationship with his son.

Ralph will be sentenced Nov. 6.

