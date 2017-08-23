Officials Remind Coloradans About West Nile Virus

Filed Under: Adams County, Boulder County, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Jefferson County, Morgan County, Phillips County, West Nile Virus

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is entering the prime season for West Nile Virus, and health officials are sending out a warning about mosquitoes that spread the virus.

“The biggest months for human West Nile virus cases in Colorado are August and September. When vacations are over, and the kids go back to school, it’s easy to forget mosquitoes are still out in force. We want to remind people to keep using insect repellent and other methods to avoid mosquito bites,” said public health spokeswoman Jennifer House in a prepared statement released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

map2 Officials Remind Coloradans About West Nile Virus

The department reports that there have been six human cases so far this season. Those are in Adams, Boulder, Jefferson, Morgan and Phillips counties.

There have been no deaths, but five of the six people hospitalized wound up with severe forms of the disease.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

EMMY AWARDS
Weather App
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch