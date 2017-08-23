Officials Remind Coloradans About West Nile Virus

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is entering the prime season for West Nile Virus, and health officials are sending out a warning about mosquitoes that spread the virus.

“The biggest months for human West Nile virus cases in Colorado are August and September. When vacations are over, and the kids go back to school, it’s easy to forget mosquitoes are still out in force. We want to remind people to keep using insect repellent and other methods to avoid mosquito bites,” said public health spokeswoman Jennifer House in a prepared statement released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The department reports that there have been six human cases so far this season. Those are in Adams, Boulder, Jefferson, Morgan and Phillips counties.

There have been no deaths, but five of the six people hospitalized wound up with severe forms of the disease.