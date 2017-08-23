Get Ready For 24-Hour Transit Only Bus Lanes Along South Broadway

Filed Under: Broadway, Cycling, Denver Public Works, Protected Bike Lane, South Broadway, South Broadway Bike Lane, Transit-Only Bus Lane

DENVER (CBS4)– Drivers and bicyclists will continue to share more of the road on one of the busiest stretches of South Broadway now that an additional eight blocks have been added to the protected bike lane. The next big change: the peak hours transit-only lane will also be expanded to 24 hours.

Next week, Denver Public Works will turn existing peak hours transit lane into 24-hour transit lane.

(credit: CBS)

It’s designed to make the roads safer for everyone, cars, bicycles and buses.

The 24-hour transit-only lanes will run on Broadway between 17th to Exposition Avenue and on Lincoln between 6th and 14th. Those lanes are part of a study that will last one year.

(credit: CBS)

That same area has gotten a lot of attention recently with the addition of bike-only lanes. The project has gotten mixed reviews from drivers and business owners because of lost parking spaces and confusion with parking around the bike lanes.

(credit: CBS)

The bike lane was installed on the left hand lane in an effort to reduce accidents between vehicles and bicycles. The parking lane is located between the bike lane and traffic lanes.

(credit: CBS)

Denver’s first two-way protected bike lane with a parking lane to separate cyclists from traffic was installed last summer.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Denver Public Works said the feedback has been positive, citing that vehicle travel time has not been significantly impacted by the bikeway study, that more people are riding bikes on the bikeway than on the sidewalk and that more people feel safer walking on the sidewalk.

LINK: denvermovesbroadway.com

(credit: CBS)

