Latest Forecast: Cloudy Start With Stormy Finish

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is caught between two areas of high pressure on the weather map. That is keeping a band of cloud cover locked over the northern part of our state.

By mid-day some of the clouds should start to thin out. This will allow temperatures around Denver and the Front Range to warm into the 80s. That should be enough to sustain a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Thursday will be a little cooler with a better chance for afternoon thunderstorms over the entire state. A few of the storms may be severe over eastern Colorado including the Denver metro area.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years!