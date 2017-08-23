Firefighters Eat Sausages Made From Pigs They Saved From Fire

Companion Robots Help Residents At Senior CenterInteractive robots are being tested out at a senior living facility in Denver.

Feces, Urine Odor Permeate Home Where Dozens Of Dogs RescuedDozens of dogs are available for adoption after a woman was charged with 35 counts of cruelty to animals, and 12 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

4-Year-Old Gets Painful Rabies Shots; Mother Warns OthersThere is a new warning about avoiding wild animals that can carry rabies. A 4-year-old from Parker just finished a series of painful rabies shots because her parents were afraid she may have been bitten by a rabid bat.