Firefighters Eat Sausages Made From Pigs They Saved From Fire

WILTSHIRE, England (CBS4) – Firefighters and a farmer are getting grilled after a rescue story takes a wrong turn.

The BBC reports fire crews saved 18 piglets from a fire in England back in February. 60 tons of hay caught fire at a farm.

According to the fire crew, six months later the farmer made them a meal to show her appreciation. The sausages served were from the piglets saved in the fire.

Firefighters Eat Sausages Made From Pigs They Saved From Fire

(credit: Pewsey Fire Station)

The Pewsey firefighters said the sausages were “fantastic,” but they have taken down the post since and replaced it with an apology post.

The BBC reports PETA said the piglets were “no better off” after their rescue.

“We’ll be sending Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service packs of vegan sausages so they can see how easy it is to truly be heroes for pgs – by sparing them all suffering,” an organization spokesperson said.

