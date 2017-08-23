ESPN Pulls Broadcaster Robert Lee From UVA Game Due To His Name

BRISTOL, Conn. (CBS4) – ESPN play-by-play commentator Robert Lee has been removed from his assignment to cover the University of Virginia football team’s season opener against William and Mary because of his name and the violence in Charlottesville.

An ESPN spokeswoman said the decision was made “as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name.”

ESPN says the decision was made “collectively.” It also notes it’s “a shame that this is even a topic of conversation.”

 

