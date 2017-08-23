Driverless Shuttle Makers To Open U.S. Headquarters In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Just days after showing off its driverless shuttles in Colorado, a French company announced it will open its U.S. headquarters in Denver.

EasyMile, makers of the EZ10 shuttle, will open an office on the Panasonic campus near DIA.

EasyMile offered rides in the Pepsi Center parking lot last week. The EZ10 can carry about a dozen passengers.

The company says the vehicles aren’t going to replace public transportation. Instead, they’ll take people to routes that already exist.

EasyMile says it is just waiting on renovations to be finished on its new Denver office. Once it opens, they’ll have about 20 employees working there.

