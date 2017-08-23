Bodies Of 2 Climbers Found At Base Of Capitol Peak

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The bodies of a couple from Aspen, missing since Sunday, have been found at the bottom of the steep north side of Capitol Peak.
The bodies were spotted by the National Guard helicopter crew on Tuesday afternoon. Friends and family say they are Ryan Marcil and Arlin Brightwell.
Officials believe the couple are the two reported missing over the weekend.
The climbers were last seen on their way to the summit near the Knife’s Edge.
These are the fourth fatalities on 14,131-foot Capitol Peak in a little more than a month. A climber died on the mountain on Aug. 6 and Jake Lord, 25, of Parker, died ascending a couloir the morning of July 15.