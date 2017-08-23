Cabela’s Once Again Targeted By Smash & Grab Burglars

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Thieves have once again targeted a Cabela’s store, this time in Thornton.

This is the second such smash-and-grab break-in in less than two weeks. Burglars targeted the Cabela’s store in Lone Tree last week and took about 20 guns.

The ATF says that the group took off with a significant amount of guns after breaking into the store near 144th and Interstate 25 in Thornton about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the year the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says 150 guns have been stolen from around the Denver Metro area.

The Cabela's in Thornton was targeted by gun thieves

A map of the locations CBS4 has covered shows many stores around the C-470 corridor have been the targets, some more than once.

Investigators say they are looking into the possibility one person or group is responsible for all the robberies, but also looking at the possibility of multiple suspects.

The ATF is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest on any of the smash and grab incidents.

