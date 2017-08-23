Big Changes Coming To Lincoln And Broadway Downtown

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver area drivers who commute on Lincoln Street and Broadway are about to notice a big change.

Starting next week, the far right lanes that are “bus only” during peak hours will only allow buses 24/7.

Vehicles will still be allowed to enter the transit lanes to make right-hand turns to access adjacent streets, parking and driveways.

Denver Public Works, in coordination with RTD, says they’re making transit enhancements along stretches of Broadway and Lincoln Street to improve travel options for people who work, live, play and commute along both corridors.

They add this change is one of many forthcoming enhancements to the multimodal Broadway-Lincoln corridor that advance Mayor Michael B. Hancock’s Mobility Action Plan to support the mobility choices Denver residents want to make.

“Mayor Hancock is dedicated to ensuring mobility freedom for all,” said Emily Snyder, Urban Mobility Manager at Denver Public Works’ division of Transportation and Mobility. “These transit enhancements build on this promise by improving yet another travel option on one of the city’s busiest corridors.”

The new 24-hour transit lanes will run on Broadway from 17th Avenue to Exposition Avenue, and on Lincoln from 6th Avenue to 14th Avenue.

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 27, several sections of the transit lanes will receive new red pavement markings and signage to help define the dedicated travel space for transit.

But some businesses worry about the effect on traffic. Brad Deen is the service manager at Import Mechanics on Broadway. Their garage opens right onto Broadway.

“I do worry about the congestion and confusion of them being able to make it down to this part of Broadway,” said Deen.

Mike Stejskal at Turin Bicycle Shop on Lincoln says traffic is already a mess and taking one lane away for cars could make it worse.

“There are some of my customers who do utilize the bus but most of my customers do not and if they’re coming from outlying areas and traffic gets worse that will impact our business,” he told CBS4 News.

That said, both businesses say they’re willing to wait and see if the experiment works.

