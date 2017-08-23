Teacher Accused Of Sexual Assault On Child Appears In Court

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– A Cherry Creek Schools teacher appeared in court on Wednesday morning to face charges of sexually assaulting students.

Brian Vasquez has been suspended from his position at Prairie Middle School in Aurora where he worked for seven years. The arrest charges include eight counts, three for sexual assault by a person in a position of trust and five for sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the prosecution, Vasquez made statements about the allegations. Apparently, Vasquez made statements about five victims he had some sort of illegal contact with over the past five years. Of those five victims, the prosecution said one is under a medical watch because of the trauma she has experienced.

The prosecution said there are three victims that Vasquez sent nude photos to and at least one victim he had physical contact with.

The court previously ordered Vasquez to stay away from his children, ages 6 and 10, but the judge ruled on Wednesday that he could contact them by phone. Vasquez cannot have any access to devices with access to the internet.

On Wednesday, his mother, father and brother were in court to support Vasquez but all declined to speak with the media.

Vasquez previously taught in the Widefield-Security and Harrison School Districts in El Paso County as well as the San Luis Valley Youth Detention Center in Alamosa.

Investigators with the Aurora Police Department are concerned there could be more victims who haven’t come forward. Because of the concern that there could be more victims, investigators have reached out to former employers.

Cherry Creek Schools sent a letter home to parents of students the day he was arrested.

Vasquez is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday.