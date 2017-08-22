Listen: Broncos Coach Vance Joseph New Voice On DIA Trains

Denver Broncos, Denver International Airport, Vance Joseph

DENVER (CBS4) – The head coach of the Denver Broncos is a new voice on the trains at Denver International Airport.

DIA tweeted out the announcement Monday with Vance Joseph’s recording, which welcomes travelers to Denver on the train to the terminal.

“Welcome to Broncos Country. This is head coach Vance Joseph of the three-time Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos. We’re excited to kick off the 2017 season in front of the best fans in the NFL. We appreciate your support, and look forward to an exciting season. Go Broncos!” the recording says.

