DCPA’s Space Theatre Reopens After Renovation

DENVER (CBS4) – After 13-months of planning, followed by 17-months of construction, the Space Theatre at the DCPA is ready for it’s first show.

It started as a 420-seat fully functioning theater in the round. Then it was a gutted shell of a theater. Now, it’s a 380-seat fully functioning theater in the round. So you got to ask yourself, what has really changed at the Space Theatre?

“There was a significant need for a refurbishment and a renovation of all of our theaters. And the first step in that is the Space Theatre, which we are reopening today,” said Martin Semple, the chairman of the board at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Four years ago, we began to explore how we could take this theater into the 21st century, while paying homage to it’s 38-year history,” said Clay Courter, the director of facilities management at the DCPA.

At the grand unveiling, the new Space Theatre was presented to the press giving us a first look at what is largely a technical and access upgrade for the old space.

“Not only does the new theater feature state of the art technological advances, we’ve doubled the number of restrooms, which will significantly improve our patron’s experience,” Courter added.

The lobby is now on the main floor of the Bonfils Theatre complex, easily accessible, with two elevators providing main floor access for those with mobility issues. Even two of the five new tech booths are accessible.

“When we talk about arts and culture, you are the engine really that drives people to our city, because once you get here, streets…everybody as streets, parks…everybody has parks. What sets Denver apart? It’s our arts and culture,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

The theater itself will reveal itself slowly over the course of years and many productions, but the possibilities are endless, and the seats are finally comfortable.

The Space Theatre officially reopens with the Denver Center Theatre Company production of Macbeth in September.

LINK: Tickets & Information for Macbeth