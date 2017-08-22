Alleged Car Thief Busted When He Stops To Look At Eclipse

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (CBS4) – An alleged car thief was busted by police when he stopped to watch Monday’s total solar eclipse.
Florida’s Orange County Sheriff’s Office was tongue and cheek about Jocsan Rosado’s arrest, saying on Facebook that he was “overshadowed,” “never saw it coming,” and that it’s something “that only happens every 99 years.”
Deputies were following Rosado, who “parked the stolen car at Harbor Freight on Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee, and bought a welder’s mask to safely view the solar eclipse.”
In the Facebook picture, Rosado is photographed with the mask.
While he was standing in the parking lot next to the stolen vehicle, with the helmet on, he was arrested by deputies.