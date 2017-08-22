Sailor Stabbed, Called ‘Neo-Nazi’ Before Attack

SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado man serving in the U.S. Navy believes a stranger stabbed him because his military haircut provoked images of something else.

Joshua Witt’s Facebook post with pictures of his wounds has gotten a lot of attention.

He says when he went to get out of his vehicle at the Steak & Shake in Sheridan, a man walked up to him and asked whether he was a neo-Nazi before stabbing him.

“I don’t think this is anything other than an isolated incident, but for the victim it was very scary because the stabbing could have been worse. He did raise his hands in a defensive posture, that’s why he got the wounds in his hand and not some other part of his body,” said Sheridan Police Chief Mark Campbell.

Witt said he is not tied in any way to those groups.

His attacker has not been arrested.

