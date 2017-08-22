Latest Forecast: Scattered Mountain T-Storms May Reach Denver Late

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Typical August weather will found across much of Colorado on Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in the mountains during the afternoon and a few of those storm may drift into the metro area during the afternoon and early evening. Most neighborhoods along the Front Range will stay dry Tuesday but a few of us may see brief heavy rain, lightning, and maybe some small hail.

Tuesday morning will also include low stratus cloud cover in some areas. Fog is a possibility but widespread visibility issues are not expected.

Another chance for isolated late day thunderstorms is in the forecast for Wednesday before a better chance for rain develops on Thursday. Friday should be sunny and almost completely dry with storm chances limited to just the mountains.

On Saturday we may see an afternoon thunderstorm in the metro area. But at this time it appears we’ll have dry weather for the Broncos pre-season game at Mile High Saturday evening (kickoff is at 7 p.m.).

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.