Guide To 2017 Labor Day Weekend Events In Denver

By Deborah Flomberg

Labor Day Weekend is almost here, which means the end of summer will be here before you know it. As the unofficial last call for all summer events, it’s important to find time to enjoy the long weekend out as a family before the weather begins to cool off and the snow starts to fall. Whether you’re looking for a short excursion to keep your family entertained for a few hours, or you’re looking for a mini-weekend getaway, there are lots of great options to entertain you and the whole family all weekend long.

Here are just a few of the best happenings all over Colorado this Labor Day Weekend.

First Friday Art Walk

Art District on Santa Fe

Santa Fe Drive between Alameda and 12th Avenue

Denver, CO 80204

www.artdistrictonsantafe.com

This year, Labor Day Weekend also happens to fall during the monthly First Friday Art Walk, which means you can use this great art walk to help kick off your long weekend. Every First Friday of the month, more than 60 different art galleries along the Santa Fe Art District open their doors to showcase their stuff. You can meet the artists, grab a glass of wine, dine on yummy food from area food trucks and check out lots of street performers and other crazy happenings along the several-block stretch of Santa Fe. The event generally runs from about 5:30 P.M. to 9:30 P.M. and you can also grab a free shuttle that will take you to the other First Friday Art Walks in the other art districts in town. Plus – it’s all free.

“Frozen: The Broadway-Bound Musical”

Buell Theatre

1350 Curtis St.

Denver, CO 80202

(800) 641-1222

www.DenverCenter.org

If you’ve got theater-lovers in your life, you’ll love this exciting world-premiere musical opportunity. Yes, the pre-Broadway engagement of the brand-new “Frozen: The Broadway-Bound Musical” will be running for a few weeks in Denver. Inspired by the award-winning film, this musical will feature even more music and plenty of Disney-magic to inspire and delight musical fans of all ages in this brand new full-length musical. Tickets are already getting very hard to come by, so be sure to purchase yours as early as possible, then spend your Labor Day celebrating the arts and new musical theater in Colorado.

A Taste of Colorado

Civic Center Park

E. Broadway Avenue and Colfax Avenue

Denver, CO 80202

www.atasteofcolorado.com

This annual celebration of all things foodie in Colorado is the unofficial end to the summer season. As one of the biggest events of the year, it’s your chance to sample food and drinks from some of the best restaurants in town, highlighting their gourmet recipes and spins on favorite classics. With tons of artists, live music and plenty of entertainment, this free festival is a great way to enjoy your Labor Day weekend. While it’s free to attend A Taste of Colorado, you’ll want to bring some cash to get tickets for all the great food and drink options you’ll find throughout the park. Then bring the whole family and enjoy the many tastes and flavors of Colorado.

Colorado State Fair

1001 Beulah Ave.

Pueblo, CO 81004

www.coloradostatefair.com

The closing weekend for the Colorado State Fair happens to align with Labor Day Weekend this year. The Colorado State Fair is one of the largest professional rodeos in the country, complete with a livestock and horse show, parades, live music, arts and crafts, a carnival, entertainers and so much more. Prices for each event vary, so you’ll want to check out the website ahead of time to plan out what you’d like to do and how much each event will cost. And the drive down to Pueblo can be a bit long, so plan ahead and maybe even spring for a hotel room so you can enjoy the whole weekend away as a family at this great fair.

Dinos! Live at The Denver Zoo

2300 Steele St.

Denver, CO 80205

(720) 337-1400

www.denverzoo.org

Sure to win over any dino-lover in your family, The Denver Zoo’s Dinos! Live is the perfect event for a fun-filled day out with the kiddos, their friends any anyone else who has the long weekend off. You can learn all about these prehistoric creatures as their brought to vivid life, mixed in with the other animals at the Denver Zoo. Check out 21 different dinosaurs throughout the grounds and be sure to visit the website ahead of time to see what other fun and activities are planned to go along with this great family-friendly activity. Plus, this is all included with your Zoo admission, so just plan some extra time to spend and your kiddos are sure to have a dino-riffic time.