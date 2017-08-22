Search Continues For ‘5 O’Clock Bandits’

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– The FBI continues to search for two man who have been dubbed the “5 O’Clock Bandits.”
Investigators believe the two have robbed six banks in Parker, Aurora, Thornton and Centennial.
Both men are white or Hispanic and between the ages of 30 and 40.
They have robbed four banks late in the day and have been sporting facial hair, like a 5 o’clock shadow.
The men also wear glasses and hats, possibly in an attempt at a disguise.
There is a $2,000 reward offered for the 5 O’Clock Bandits.