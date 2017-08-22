Emmanuel Sanders Involved In Crash In Parker

PARKER (CBS4) – Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders walked away with only minor injuries after a crash Tuesday morning in Parker.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 7:45 Tuesday morning, Sanders was driving in the median between two sets of yellow lines northbound on South Chambers, near East Main Street in Parker.

He was trying to pass heavy traffic.

A female driver pulled into the median and hit Sanders’ SUV as he passed.

Sanders complained of a minor headache, and the other driver complained of a hurt right hand.

Both vehicles were only minorly damaged.

Sanders and the female driver were cited for careless driving.

