McCaffrey On Broncos QB: ‘I Think Siemian Earned It’

DENVER (CBS4)– Former Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey joined CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial this week.

McCaffrey discussed the biggest story of the day, which was the Broncos announcement that Trevor Siemian would be the starting quarterback.

“I think it as the right decision. I think Trevor Siemian earned it.” McCaffrey said of the announcement.

“I don’t think Paxton Lynch lost it,” McCaffrey added. “He’s just not quite where Trevor is right now in terms of decision making, in terms of throwing the ball accurately, going through his progressions and getting out of a bad play and into a good one.”

In 2016 the Broncos averaged 323 yards per game, which was 27th worst in the NFL, but McCaffrey they’ll be improved in 2017.

“They want to be more explosive and score more points. I think that’s the theme offensively, but to do that you need to be able to run the football and protect the football. In addition to doing that, which comes first, I think they’re also looking to add a few more explosive plays in the offense.”

McCaffrey will be busy this season traveling across the country to watch his four sons play. His oldest son Max is currently on the roster for the Green Bay Packers. His second oldest son Christian was drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the 8th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. His third oldest son Dylan will be a freshman on the football team at Michigan, and his youngest son Luke will be on the football team at Valor Christian.

