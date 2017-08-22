Rep. Mike Coffman Applauds President’s Changes In Afghanistan

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Congressman Mike Coffman is applauding Pres. Donald Trump’s course correction in Afghanistan.

The President promised to do away with timetables and troop numbers.

Rep. Coffman, a Republican representing Aurora and Adams County, is a member of the U.S. Armed Services Committee.

He agrees with Pres. Trump and says America should not be “nation building” in Afghanistan and he says there is no path to a military victory.

Coffman says all sides must come together to govern themselves.

“I think the fact that he signaled in his speech about a negotiated settlement, so on one hand it was a fist but on the other hand it was an olive branch in terms of a negotiated settlement, so they’re coming to the negotiation table and mention the possibility of shared governments. I think that that was very significant,” said Coffman.

Coffman says not giving the U.S. game plan to the enemy can also play in America’s favor.