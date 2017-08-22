Deputies Involved In Fatal Shooting In Southern Colorado

Filed Under: Colorado City, Officer-Involved Shooting, Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after sheriff’s deputies in southern Colorado were involved in a fatal shooting.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says one person, whose name and age have not been released, was shot in a home in Colorado City on Monday evening. None of the deputies involved was injured, and the Pueblo Police Department is leading the investigation.

No other information was released.

