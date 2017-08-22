Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Staff In Africa Helping Save Giraffes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Staff members from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are in Africa helping move giraffes to safer areas.

The zoo posted a short video to Facebook saying that “the giraffe are in areas threatened by oil drilling and production, so Dr. Liza and Amy are helping to assist local wildlife experts in locating and moving as many as they can safely across the Nile River to their historic range in Murchison Falls National Park.”

Dr. Liza Dadone is the zoo’s head veterinarian and Vice President of Mission and Programs. Amy Schilz is their Animal Care Manager.

In April, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe, Rae, who is the zoo’s 199th successful giraffe birth.

Rae has since “grown so tall that she can now reach the bottom level of the giraffe boardwalk and eat lettuce from guests!”

The zoo has 17 giraffes, now, in total, most of them female of varying ages, who can be viewed on a live webcam.

