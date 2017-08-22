Billy Joel Dons Star Of David Jacket During NYC Show

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Joel wore a bright yellow Star of David on his black suit during an encore at Madison Square Garden.

Monday’s performance by “The Piano Man” came more than a week after a rally by neo-Nazis and other groups in Charlottesville, Virginia, ended in deadly violence against counterprotesters.

gettyimages 836675224 Billy Joel Dons Star Of David Jacket During NYC Show

Billy Joel wears a jacket with the Star of David during the encore of his 43rd sold out show at Madison Square Garden on August 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images)

When asked about Joel’s attire, his spokeswoman on Tuesday quoted Edmund Burke: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Joel joined with Patti Smith on stage in taking a swipe at President Donald Trump’s administration. Photos of fired officials appeared on screen as Smith sang her hit, “Goodbye to You.”

Joel’s ex-wife Christie Brinkley and their daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, attended the concert. Many of his relatives died in the Holocaust.

