Suspended CU Buffaloes Player Charged With Second Crime In A Month

By Jeff Todd

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Less than one month after he was arrested for domestic violence, a suspended football player at the University of Colorado has been arrested again.

Anthony Julmisse, 19, was arrested over the weekend for robbery, trespassing, criminal mischief and careless driving.

Two witnesses say Julmisse caused a fender-bender on 33 Street and Arapahoe Avenue. The victim says after taking pictures of a license plate and insurance card, Julmisse tried to pay for the damage to the victim’s car. The two couldn’t agree on a price.

A witness and the victim say Julmisse was argumentative and at one point reached into the victim’s car and took his cellphone. After driving approximately a block away, Julmisse allegedly threw the phone out onto the street.

Julmisse later met with a police officer and allegedly offered several versions of a story that didn’t match up.

Julmisse, a sophomore cornerback, was expected to be a candidate for a starting position for the CU Buffaloes.

According to CU, Julmisse remains suspended from the team stemming from his previous arrest in July. He was suspended after the arrest and accused of dragging and pushing a woman who confronted him about having another girlfriend.

According to the arrest affidavit in that case, Julmisse and the alleged victim were arguing when he grabbed her by the arms and started dragging her down the hallway. The victim told investigators that he “tried to push me down the stairs.” In that case, Julmisse is facing charges of assault, harassment and domestic violence.

Julmisse is due in court on Wednesday at 1:30 for an official filing of charges. He had already posted bond for the domestic violence case and has another hearing for that charge on Sept. 1.

