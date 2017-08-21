COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Watch: ‘Eerie Light’ Fills The Sky In Yellowstone During Eclipse

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (CBS4) – While the path of totality passed through Grand Teton National Park to the south, Yellowstone National Park an “eerie light” on Monday as well.

The national park tweeted out a video of the eclipse, which didn’t quite hit totality there. They also posted it to their Facebook page.

The video shows “an eerie light and a growing chill [enveloping] Mammoth Hot Springs during #Eclipse2017,” the tweet says. “Then, in the blink of an eye, the day returned.”

Totality was seen in Grand Teton National Park, which tends to sit in Yellowstone’s shadow when it comes to annual visitors.

Officials in Wyoming estimate that the state’s population of 500,000 doubled this weekend as a result of the eclipse.

With 200 million people within a day’s drive of Monday’s path of totality, roads were packed and hotels sold out months in advance as many traveled to get as close as they could to the path of totality.

Many Coloradans traveled north into Wyoming for Monday’s eclipse.

