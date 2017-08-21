A Roar From The Crowd, As Solar Eclipse Is Viewed In Totality In Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (CBS4) – It took less than three minutes, caused the crowd to roar, and it even left some people in tears. The solar eclipse was an awe-inspiring event for people who live in or traveled to Casper, Wyoming, on Monday.

Many Coloradans were among the thousands who traveled to Casper to experience being inside the path of totality.

Withing minutes, day turned to night as the temperature dropped right before an amazing show high in the sky.

As the moon’s shadow overtook the sun and day turned to night, there was an incredible display of light.

With totality in progress for that short bit of time, it was safe to look straight at the sun. It’s atmosphere — called the corona — was a sight to behold, according to CBS4 meteorologist Chris Spears. In his report from Casper, Spears said totality lasted for 146 seconds, but that its memory will live on in the minds of thousands for decades to come.

The sight included a beautiful 360 degree sunset on the horizon.

“It’s such a beautiful experience but there’s a lot of science into it,” Pecier Decierdo, an eclipse watcher, told him.

Decierdo traveled to Casper from the Philippines for his second experience watching a solar eclipse.

“I was thinking ‘How is it that scientists can predict when exactly this will happen at a given place to the second?’ It’s incredible. … There’s nothing to compare it to.”

In what felt like the blink of an eye, the totality event was suddenly all over and daylight returned within minutes.

Casper was one of several places Colorado residents drove to to view the eclipse. Other locations in Wyoming and Nebraska were also in totality and drew crowds.